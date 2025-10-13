"LeBron James and Luka is on the bench": $100,000,000 Warriors star unleashes fury on refs as Lakers get 19-0 FT advantage

Draymond Green was furious at the refs after the LeBron James and Luka Doncic-less Lakers took 19 free throws while the Warriors had none midway through the third quarter on Sunday. The Warriors were also without their two best players, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.While both teams played hard and physical, Green believed the Lakers were benefiting from it more. The mics caught the Warriors' $100,000,000 star's rant against the refs, in which he referenced the absence of James and Doncic. Here's what Green said:19 free throws to zero. LeBron James and Luka is on the bench. Incredible!&quot;He said that as Jake LaRavia stepped up to take a free throw for the Lakers, who led the game 77-67 at that point. LA ultimately won the game 126-116 with 35 free throw attempts, converting 28, while Golden State attempted only eight, making six.It wasn't the best of outings for Draymond Green, who was the only veteran alongside Buddy Hield in action. Green finished with two points, four assists and two steals in 22 minutes, taking only two shot attempts.Draymond Green was on a heater with his verbal jabs against LakersDraymond Green is arguably the best trash talker of this generation. On Sunday, the hot mics picked up viral moments involving the former Defensive Player of the Year. Before he slammed the refs, Green clapped back at Dalton Knecht for trash-talking him.The Warriors star shut down the Lakers' sophomore by reminding him of his rescinded trade in February.&quot;Don’t talk shit to me, you got traded and got traded back,&quot; Green told Knecht in earlier in the third quarter.The Lakers dealt Dalton Knecht to the Hornets for Mark Williams. However, Williams apparently failed his physical, leading to LA rescinding the trade and getting Knecht back. Despite the camaraderie between the stars on the Warriors and Lakers, the battles between the Western Conference and division rivals will remain spicy. Fans will get the first glance of their renewed rivalry on the Oct. 21 opening night.