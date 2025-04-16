LeBron James & Luka Doncic snubbed by Rich Paul as he singles out X-factor for Lakers in playoffs matchup against Timberwolves

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The two teams will battle it out in a seven-game series, their first time against each other since 2004. However, Rich Paul, James' agent, believes a role player is the x-factor for the Lakers against the Wolves.

Paul appeared as a guest on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. He talked about the first-round series between the two Western Conference teams. According to the CEO of Klutch Sports, the matchup won't be easy for either team.

He started to explain why the Wolves have an advantage.

"The Timberwolves and Lakers matchup, that's not going to be easy for anybody," Paul said. "Any time you're dealing with that youth, that size the Timberwolves have. And obviously Ant being able to be Ant.

Paul also believes that Minnesota's Anthony Edwards can take over a game with his scoring.

Following that, the NBA agent spoke highly of what the Lakers can do on the floor. Paul said that the brilliance of James and Luka Doncic on the offensive end to get everyone involved is their advantage. However, he said the All-Star duo needs to lean on other players, singling out Austin Reaves as the x-factor.

"They're gonna have to depend on others as well. Austin Reaves would be the x-factor in that series, I believe."

While LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the main focal points of JJ Redick's offense, Reaves has proven capable of leading a team's offense. The 6-foot-5 undrafted guard finished his fourth season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

It's the first time Reaves averaged 20 points in his career, proving he can be a third option in a winning team.

Rich Paul claims LeBron James' Heat team didn't have a Big 3

LeBron James has been part of some of the most iconic teams in the NBA. Arguably, one of the most recognizable teams he's played for is the Miami Heat. Many believe James formed a "superteam" or a Big 3 with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

However, his agent argued that the Heat trio wasn't an official Big 3.

"Miami, that wasn't really a Big 3," Paul said. "There was three guys that were -- went in the lottery and they did really well, individually, on their teams. So, they put up big numbers and had big accomplishments."

Paul said that Bosh took a backseat and played a role, instead of being a star player like he was with the Toronto Raptors. However, the 6-foot-11 big man was a consistent All-Star when he teamed up with LeBron James in Miami.

