  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dwight Howard
  • "LeBron James lurking like a predator" - NBA fans react as Dwight Howard caught off guard by ex-Lakers teammate’s appearance at HOF induction

"LeBron James lurking like a predator" - NBA fans react as Dwight Howard caught off guard by ex-Lakers teammate’s appearance at HOF induction

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 07, 2025 04:56 GMT
2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - Source: Getty
Dwight Howard is now officially a Hall of Famer - Image source: Getty

Dwight Howard is now officially a Hall of Famer. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was enshrined on Saturday night, and during his speech, he was caught off guard by the presence of his former LA Lakers teammate LeBron James in the audience, a moment that drew fan reactions.

Ad

Howard captured his lone NBA title alongside James and the Lakers in 2020. James, meanwhile, was inducted as a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball squad, better known as the Redeem Team, which also featured Howard and secured gold after the Americans had settled for bronze in 2004.

“Oh, LeBron is here!” Howard said. “LeBron James in the building! Alright, thank you for coming, Bronny!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some fans were stunned to see James show up at the ceremony, while others noted the crowd’s loud ovation when he appeared.

“LeBron lurking like a predator… Dwight better watch out,” one fan quipped.
“Lebron like a Boss,” another said.
“Brotherhood in basketball runs deeper than rivalries,” another commented.

Here are other reactions to the scene.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame career

Dwight Howard last suited up in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Over the final decade of his career, Howard bounced between six different teams, with his most notable achievement being the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, where he provided defense and rebounding alongside Anthony Davis.

At his peak with the Orlando Magic, Howard was dominant, putting up 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, while carrying the team to the 2009 NBA Finals before falling to the Lakers.

Ad

Howard finished with four top-five MVP finishes but was controversially left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2004, he ranks 13th all-time in blocks with 2,228.

Of the 16 Defensive Player of the Year winners eligible for the Hall, 11 have been inducted, with Howard now joining that group.

"I'm just honored to stand in front of you as one of the greatest basketball players ever,” he said during his induction speech.

Dwight Howard was inducted by Dominique Wilkins, Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish and Shaquille O’Neal, with whom he had a long-running feud, particularly over the “Superman” nickname.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications