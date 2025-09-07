"LeBron James lurking like a predator" - NBA fans react as Dwight Howard caught off guard by ex-Lakers teammate’s appearance at HOF induction

Dwight Howard is now officially a Hall of Famer. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was enshrined on Saturday night, and during his speech, he was caught off guard by the presence of his former LA Lakers teammate LeBron James in the audience, a moment that drew fan reactions.Howard captured his lone NBA title alongside James and the Lakers in 2020. James, meanwhile, was inducted as a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball squad, better known as the Redeem Team, which also featured Howard and secured gold after the Americans had settled for bronze in 2004.“Oh, LeBron is here!” Howard said. “LeBron James in the building! Alright, thank you for coming, Bronny!”Some fans were stunned to see James show up at the ceremony, while others noted the crowd’s loud ovation when he appeared.“LeBron lurking like a predator… Dwight better watch out,” one fan quipped.“Lebron like a Boss,” another said.“Brotherhood in basketball runs deeper than rivalries,” another commented.Here are other reactions to the scene.farmrick.hype @farmrick_hlLINKbrotherly love two goats goalsArtoftheleague 🖌️ @artoftheleagueLINKI fw Bron but why the hell do they keep showing him as Dwight is talking?nidal @nidmor_nidalLINKI need whatever LeBron uses for his beard . ✨Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame careerDwight Howard last suited up in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.Over the final decade of his career, Howard bounced between six different teams, with his most notable achievement being the Lakers’ 2020 championship run, where he provided defense and rebounding alongside Anthony Davis.At his peak with the Orlando Magic, Howard was dominant, putting up 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, while carrying the team to the 2009 NBA Finals before falling to the Lakers.Howard finished with four top-five MVP finishes but was controversially left off the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2004, he ranks 13th all-time in blocks with 2,228.Of the 16 Defensive Player of the Year winners eligible for the Hall, 11 have been inducted, with Howard now joining that group.&quot;I'm just honored to stand in front of you as one of the greatest basketball players ever,” he said during his induction speech.Dwight Howard was inducted by Dominique Wilkins, Patrick Ewing, Robert Parish and Shaquille O’Neal, with whom he had a long-running feud, particularly over the “Superman” nickname.