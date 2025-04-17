"LeBron James made that call" - NBA referee who ejected Luka Doncic snubbed from 2025 playoffs officiating list has fans abuzz

J.T. Orr, the official who ejected LA Lakers star Luka Doncic during a game against the OKC Thunder, won't be working the playoffs. The NBA on Thursday released the list of officials who have earned a spot as referees in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

The list included some of the most recognizable names among fans, like Tony Brothers, Scott Foster and Bill Kennedy. However, eagle-eyed fans realized one official didn't make the list.

Orr was part of the officiating crew on April 8 during the Lakers-Thunder game.

During a sequence, Doncic talked trash to a fan following a made basket from the Lakers. However, Orr thought it was directed at him and blew the whistle. He issued a technical foul on Luka Doncic, his second in the game, triggering Doncic's ejection.

Without Orr's name on the final list of referees, Lakers fans were ecstatic.

Here are some of what the fans said about the officiating decision.

"Bron made that call," a fan said.

"Ref that tossed Luka got sent home," another fan said.

"JT ruining an opportunity of a lifetime for an ego ejection," one fan commented.

Other fans named the other officials who either made it or did not qualify to be in the postseason.

"Bill Kennedy the best ref out of this group," a fan said.

"No Natalie Sago God is good 🙏" another fan said.

"How the f**k does Scott foster and tony brothers still have a job," a fan commented.

According to the league, Scott Foster leads the group with the most playoff experience. Foster has officiated 255 games in the postseason during his career. Marc Davis and Tony Brothers are also well-experienced, as they are the other referees who have officiated in at least 200 playoff games.

Davis has been in 204 games, while Brothers has been in 201.

Luka Doncic's teammate thinks he needs to be calmed down in the playoffs

Luka Doncic is one of the most passionate players in the league. With his passion, however, he almost always talks trash to opposing players or fans. His teammate, Dorian Finney-Smith, knows what it's like playing alongside the five-time All-Star in a playoff setting.

According to DFS, he believes Doncic needs to be calmed down as he will eventually start talking smack against someone.

"Knowing him, you probably got to calm him down too because he's probably going to be barking," Finney-Smith said about Luka Doncic.

This marks the first postseason appearance of Doncic for the Lakers. In the playoffs, fans know that the Slovenian star is a big-time player. He's played in 50 playoff games, averaging 30.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

Last season, he led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals but lost in five games against the Boston Celtics.

