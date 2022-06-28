"Trading for Kyrie Irving gets me out of the mess that I created bringing Russell Westbrook here" - NBA analyst speculates on LeBron James' mindset as Kyrie Irving gets linked to LA Lakers

Kyrie Irving is one of the best and most controversial players in the NBA. His skills on the court are incredible, but the drama that he causes may not be worth it.

Irving's future is uncertain, and it appears that the point guard will leave the Brooklyn Nets this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers are a potential destination for him, and we could see him reunite with LeBron James.

The two players won a championship together in Cleveland, but Kyrie wanted to leave the Cavaliers shortly after. He hasn't had much success without LeBron, and that is why he might seek a reunion.

James would probably love to have Irving on his team. After all, he is a huge upgrade over Russell Westbrook, and he knows what it takes to win it all.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving could coexist once again

It's no secret that LeBron James loves to make big decisions for the team he plays on. Many NBA fans jokingly call him "LeGM," but the fact is that he is powerful enough to control the front office to an extent.

Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, does not have that much power. Still, the Brooklyn Nets don't want to let him just walk away, so they will try to get something in return.

Courtney Cronin recently joined ESPN's First Take, where she discussed LeBron's potential union with his former teammate. She believes that the Lakers forward could make the situation work.

"If there's anybody who could make this work, it's LeBron James for a number of different reasons. First off, I'm LeBron, I'm thinking, 'Hmm, trading for Kyrie Irving gets me out of the mess that I created bringing Russell Westbrook here'."

The NBA analyst pointed out that the Lakers would probably have to send Russell Westbrook and, at least, one future draft pick to the Nets in exchange for Irving.

She also talked about how the Lakers are LeBron's team and that Irving would probably act differently in this situation.

The Lakers could be contenders with Irving

The ESPN analyst strongly believes that the healthy Lakers would be contenders next year if they get Irving. He would be a huge upgrade over Westbrook, and he knows what it takes to win it all.

"If you've got Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, a healthy Anthony Davis, I feel like that's a team, with a lot of work elsewhere which kind of remains a mystery with rest of their bench and their depth, that could contend for a title."

Cronin made it clear that a lot of it depends on LeBron James. He could make the team work, but to do so, his former teammate will have to change.

People "very close to the situation" believe Kyrie Irving is trying to join the Lakers, per @sam_amick

"The only person who can make this work is LeBron James, because LeBron, at this point of his career, we don't know how many more years he's going to play. He has the power as the GOAT of this era to tell Kyrie Irving what's up."

