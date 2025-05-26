LeBron James makes his appreciation clear as wife Savannah James enters beauty world with new launch

LeBron James expressed his appreciation for his wife, Savannah James, on social media. While LeBron has taken care of his family through the money he makes in the NBA and the numerous businesses he's put up, Savannah has also grown into a businesswoman of her own.

On May 19, it was announced that Savannah entered the beauty world and launched her own brand for skincare. In collaboration with Howard University's College of Medicine, Savannah named the brand "Reframe Beauty". The brand currently features four different skincare products, including:

Daily Brightening Serum

Facial Sculpting Moisturizer

Circadian Cream

Overnight Collagen Moisturizer

Being the proud husband that he is, LeBron James reposted an Instagram post by Complex featuring Savannah James and her beauty products.

LeBron James' Instagram Stories

What makes "Reframe Beauty" interesting is its medicinal components. Savannah James' products are considered to be clinical skincare products, which means they could help consumers restore whatever deficiencies they have with their skin.

LeBron James sounds off on fans

Throughout his career, LeBron James has often been on the receiving end of criticism. However, James decided to flip the switch and critique fans' criticism of today's product of the NBA. The King spoke his mind on his podcast "Mind the Game" with Steve Nash.

James spoke directly to the fans by opening up about his thoughts on the frustrations they have with the league. LeBron acknowledged their opinions and mentioned that the association is listening to what they have to say about the league.

However, LeBron James wants fans to realize that basketball is an evolving sport, which means that changes are bound to happen often.

“Fans, I want you guys to know that we’re listening, we hear you guys. We’re listening, we always want to make sure that the game of basketball is viewed from y’all’s point of view and you love the product. We’re always trying to figure out a way to get better. But the game changes. The conversation on ‘I wish the game was like this,’ it’s too far to even be thinking about those type of things. It’s impossible. Everything changes.”

The LA Lakers star told the fans to learn how to live with what is being presented. Rather than nagging and complaining about the current state of basketball, LeBron firmly believes that fans, too, should evolve and change their perspectives.

