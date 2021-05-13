LeBron James makes bold claim as LA Lakers unveil banner No. 17

The LA Lakers finally unveiled banner No. 17 at Staples Center, with LeBron James looking ahead to another championship. The banner ceremony was held ahead of the Lakers' match against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The home game was the LA Lakers’ last opportunity to hold a banner night this season as they will be on the road for their final two games.

LeBron James made a bold claim during the presentation, saying:

“The road to back-to-back starts in about a week.”

Given everything we’ve lost over the last year, feels good to see this go up. pic.twitter.com/tT9fCWfoVf — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) May 13, 2021

LeBron James, the 2020 NBA Finals MVP, did not suit up for the Houston Rockets game as he has been nursing a right ankle sprain. The Purple and Gold will need the four-time MVP back in the lineup if they want to win back-to-back titles.

“As ‘Bron said, let’s get it going and try to repeat,” Eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis said.

President of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss speaks during a banner unveiling ceremony for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA Championship

The LA Lakers received their championship rings during their first home game of the season, but that was in a stadium that was virtually empty.

The organization waited until fans were allowed inside Staples Center before deciding to hang banner No. 17 to the rafters.

“We’ve waited until now, because our banner has always been about our fans,” LA Lakers president Jeannie Buss said during the presentation.

LA Lakers Championship Road

The LA Lakers tied the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships by a franchise when they won last season’s title inside the bubble. The Lakers have an opportunity to break the tie this season, but they have to secure their playoff position first.

LeBron James and company have to win their last three games to give themselves the best chance to avoid the play-in tournament and go straight to the playoffs. At 39-30, they are seventh in the Western Conference but have a chance to move up to fifth place if things fall in their favor.

