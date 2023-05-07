LeBron James makes candid comments about playing with son Bronny James

LeBron James, the legendary basketball player, recently made candid comments about his desire to share the court with his son, Bronny James. The potential of a father-son duo in the NBA has sparked excitement among fans and raised questions about the impact it could have on the league.

LeBron James' desire to play with his son

LeBron James has openly expressed his deep desire to play alongside his son before retiring from professional basketball. Bronny James, a talented 16-year-old guard prospect currently playing for the Sierra Canyon School in California, has caught the attention of scouts and fans alike. LeBron has set a personal goal to join the team that drafts his son, regardless of financial considerations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The impact on the NBA

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

Bronny James will become eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, and if he is selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron has stated his willingness to play with his son even at a discounted rate. This proposition could be too enticing for teams with lottery picks to pass up. The chance to have a father-son duo on the same team could bring tremendous media attention, increased ticket sales, and a surge in global interest in the NBA.

LeBron James, who continues to perform at an MVP level despite his longevity in the league, sees the possibility of playing alongside his son as a perfect sendoff to his illustrious career. The emotional and historical significance of witnessing a father and son compete at the highest level of basketball would undoubtedly captivate fans around the world.

While some may argue that this scenario could lead to favoritism or distraction within the team, LeBron James has proven time and again his ability to balance personal goals with team success. His professionalism and dedication to the game have earned him the respect of his peers and fans throughout his career. If given the opportunity to share the court with his son, LeBron would likely approach the situation with the same level of commitment and focus that has defined his basketball journey.

Poll : 0 votes