LeBron James makes feelings clear on "horrible" turnover that opened door for Bulls' thrilling win

LeBron James rued his turnover lapse that played a role in the LA Lakers' 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday. Speaking to the media after Josh Giddey's half-court buzzer-beater that cost LA a win, James lamented on the "horrible" turnover.

James' poor pass was intercepted by Giddey, who passed it to Coby White, who drained an effortless triple. Austin Reaves responded with a clutch double, only for Giddey to drill a 3 from the logo. The wild sequence of events left the arena spellbound as United Center erupted after the close win.

James was also quick to credit Giddey's efforts and praised Austin Reaves for giving the team a shot despite his lapse. The veteran forward ended with 17 points and 12 assists, while Reaves had a game-high 30 points.

LeBron James' costly error comes after his sheer genius moment against the Indiana Pacers a day before when he tipped Luka Doncic's rimming-out floater to help LA win 120-119.

Shannon Sharpe blames LeBron James for close loss vs Bulls

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), former NFL champion-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe expressed his displeasure over LeBron James' turnover blunder.

"Bron, you’ve got 2 be f**ing kidding me. You gambled and gave up a 3 and turned it over that led 2 another 3. What was a 5 pt lead with 12 secs. You’re dwn with 6 secs and lose on a half court shot after Reaves puts you up 1 with 3 secs. FCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKK"

The loss sees James and the Lakers slip to 44-29. They are still fourth in the West with the record but will need to put the loss behind them quickly if they aim to stay in the top five. Up next, they play the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on March 29.

