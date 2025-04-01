LeBron James makes his feelings clear on viral 'LeBron songs' on TikTok after son Bryce showed him

LeBron James is not immune to memes and viral reels on social media. The latest online phenomenon involving "The King" is called "LeBron songs," which features the LA Lakers superstars. James made his feelings clear about it after the Lakers' 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Ad

Speaking to reporters after the game, James was asked if he knew about the viral "LeBron songs" that have been played thousands of times on X and TikTok. He smirked and laughed, acknowledging it after his son and Arizona commit Bryce showed it to him.

James explained that it was impossible for him not to see since it was on social media. However, TikTok is not for him, and he lets his kids have fun with the viral sensation about their father.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Some of the viral "LeBron songs" are the R&B song with the only lyrics being "LeBron James" and the "Man in the Lakers." The latter was a parody of Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." These are AI-generated songs that are meant for fun and not to be taken seriously.

Here's an example of a "LeBron Song" made by OkaySpade on SoundCloud:

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron James has been making headlines since he entered the NBA. While the "LeBron songs" are for fun and entertainment, his beef with Stephen A. Smith was a different level of social media virality.

It all started with Smith being vocal about Bronny James' performance as a rookie for the LA Lakers. The remarks struck a nerve in LeBron, who likely didn't appreciate his parenting skills being questioned.

The back-and-forth has mellowed down since James' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week.

Ad

LeBron James looking forward to Bryce James' first year at Arizona

Later this year, Bryce James will be suiting up for the Arizona Wildcats. His father, LeBron James, is looking forward to seeing his second son play college basketball. His older brother, Bronny James, didn't have a smooth start to his collegiate career after suffering a cardiac arrest, but still made it to the NBA.

Ad

"It was his decision to make," James said, according to Lakers News. "He went where he felt comfortable. Coach (Tommy) Lloyd, a straight shooter, gave him exactly what they believed in him or what they thought about him as a player and as a person. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now."

Ad

Bryce James can play shooting guard and small forward. He's more of a scorer than his Bronny and was projected to become a better player. It will be interesting to see if he'll have a great freshman season, which could lead to the possibility of LeBron waiting for him in the NBA and making more history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback