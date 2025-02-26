LeBron James makes his feelings crystal clear on Lakers' emotional tribute to Anthony Davis: "We know what AD was for this franchise"

It was an emotional night on Tuesday, not just for Luka Doncic, but also for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The former LA Lakers teammates reunited for the first time since the blockbuster trade that shocked the NBA on Feb. 2. James revealed his feelings regarding the team's tribute to AD before the game.

Speaking to reporters after the Lakers' 107-99 win, James was asked about the Lakers' video tribute to Davis. "The King" revealed that he watched it from start to finish, pointing out AD's contributions to the franchise and his friendship with him on a personal level.

"I watched it from start to finish," James said. "I mean, we know what AD was for this franchise or what he did for this franchise from the moment we got him. ... Obviously, our friendship goes without saying one of my best friends and it was great to see him get that recognition."

From 1:52 onward:

Anthony Davis spent five and a half seasons with the LA Lakers from 2019 to 2025. Davis helped the franchise win an NBA championship in 2020 and the first-ever NBA Cup in 2023. His time with the Lakers was cut short after the Dallas Mavericks offered Luka Doncic.

During a timeout in the first quarter, the Lakers played a video tribute for Davis as the crowd cheered him on. LeBron James applauded his former teammate, with AD being unable to play because of an injury he suffered in his first game for the Maverick.

Davis was having another fantastic season for the Lakers before getting traded to the Mavericks. While his time with the franchise was marred by injuries, he was among the best players in the world when healthy. He was even durable in his final one-and-a-half season with the Lakers.

LeBron James takes over 4th quarter, helps Lakers get win over Dallas

LeBron James takes over 4th quarter, helps Lakers get win over Dallas. (Photo: IMAGN)

Luka Doncic put on a show early on for the LA Lakers in his first game against the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic ended up getting a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. He also had three steals and two blocks, seemingly brushing off the notion that he doesn't play defense.

The game was close in the fourth quarter, with LeBron James deciding to take over. James only had 11 points in the first three period, but he added 16 points to help the Lakers earn the 107-99 win. He added 12 rebounds and three assists though he committed six turnovers.

Austin Reaves put up 20 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Rui Hachimura contributed 15 points and six rebounds. The Lakers are back in action on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

