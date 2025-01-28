LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on Michael Jordan's ex-teammate's son Dylan Harper 

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James weighed in on Rutgers University star guard Dylan Harper's standout freshman season. James commended the presumed top-tier 2025 NBA draft pick, referencing his longstanding relationship with Harper's father, former Chicago Bulls wing Ron Harper.

Dylan Harper has turned heads this season with his shot creation, playmaking and flashes of defensive potential. Through 19 outings, he is averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game, shooting 48.8%.

While Rutgers has a middling 10-10 record, Harper is widely projected to be the 2025 NBA draft's No. 2 pick behind Duke University star forward Cooper Flagg.

On Monday, James' Lakers secured a 112-107 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets. During the 21-time All-Star's postgame interview, NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson asked him about Harper "making waves" in the New York metropolitan area.

James recounted witnessing the 6-foot-6 combo guard's development over the years, citing his bond with the Harper family.

"Obviously, I've been watching him for quite a while. He calls me 'unc,' and I call him 'nephew,' and what he's been doing at Rutgers, I've been watching for a long time now," James said.

"Special kid, special talent. He's gonna be really good in this league. Comes from a great family, obviously. Me and Harp, his pops, go a while back, so I'm excited for what he's doing right now at Rutgers and what he's gonna continue to do in the future."

Ron Harper won five NBA titles with Chicago and LA during his 15-year career, including three alongside Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Despite having numerous high-scoring seasons early on in his career, he was best known for his defensive prowess and multi-positional versatility.

However, the five-time champion never made an All-Star team. Thus, if Dylan Harper lives up to expectations, he could surpass his father's NBA accomplishments.

Dylan Harper garnering comparisons to numerous NBA stars amid LeBron James' shoutout

At 6-6 with a 6-10 wingspan and a dynamic offensive skill set, Dylan Harper is projected to be an ideal NBA guard prospect.

Last week, ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote that Harper is "looking well-suited for a primary engine role in the NBA that is highly coveted for a tall guard."

However, Givony noted that the freshman needs to keep "making strides with his consistency as a decision-maker, defender and perimeter shooter."

Among scouts' most common comparisons for Harper are Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and LA Clippers star guards Cade Cunningham, Jalen Brunson and James Harden. A similar career trajectory to any of those players would likely make Harper more than worthy of a top-two draft selection.

