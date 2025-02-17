  • home icon
  LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on title aspirations after Lakers' Luka Doncic's blockbuster addition 

LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on title aspirations after Lakers' Luka Doncic's blockbuster addition 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 17, 2025 01:31 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on title aspirations after Lakers' Luka Doncic's blockbuster addition (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James has been playing at an elite level in year 22, but there's been an extra pop in his step since the LA Lakers added Luka Doncic. Since the signing was made official on Feb. 3, James has averaged 27.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 55.9% shooting, including 53.6% from 3 in four games.

The 21-time NBA All-Star didn't hide his feelings about what Doncic's signing means to him after telling reporters on Sunday that he won't participate in the All-Star game for Shaq's OGs.

James chose his health over the All-Star game, saying he was dealing with ankle and foot injuries on his left leg. He cited the need to be available for the Lakers as they begin a 30-game marathon to end the regular season and preserve their spot among the top six Western Conference teams.

James spoke about Doncic and the impact it has had on him, saying:

"Just the excitement of being able to add the caliber of a player like that, a generational talent like that to our franchise, lt's something that's giving me energy and and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do."

LeBron James and Luka Doncic era is off to a 1-1 start since the latter debuted on Monday at home against the Utah Jazz. Doncic was on a minute restriction on both games after coming off the lengthiest injury hiatus of his career. He sustained a left calf strain in his final game as a Maverick on Christmas Day.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
