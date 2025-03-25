LeBron James makes his feelings known about Bronny reaching new heights

LeBron James was in awe of his son, Bronny James' 39-point show against the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League showdown on Monday. The young guard finished the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 14-21 from the field and 4-8 from the deep.

Ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), James wrote:

"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While it was a good win for the South Bay Lakers, winning 122-118, the same couldn't be said for LeBron James and the Lakers as they dropped their third straight with a 110-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback