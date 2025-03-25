LeBron James makes his feelings known about Bronny reaching new heights

LeBron James was in awe of his son, Bronny James' 39-point show against the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League showdown on Monday. The young guard finished the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 14-21 from the field and 4-8 from the deep.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), James wrote:
"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!!"
While it was a good win for the South Bay Lakers, winning 122-118, the same couldn't be said for LeBron James and the Lakers as they dropped their third straight with a 110-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.
