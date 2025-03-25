LeBron James makes his feelings known about Bronny reaching new heights

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 25, 2025 05:29 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Getty

LeBron James was in awe of his son, Bronny James' 39-point show against the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League showdown on Monday. The young guard finished the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals while shooting 14-21 from the field and 4-8 from the deep.

Ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), James wrote:

"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!!"

While it was a good win for the South Bay Lakers, winning 122-118, the same couldn't be said for LeBron James and the Lakers as they dropped their third straight with a 110-106 loss to the Orlando Magic.

also-read-trending Trending

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी