LeBron James makes history yet again in groundbreaking collaboration with Barbie as first athlete Ken doll: Report

LeBron James has been one of the top names in the basketball world for over a decade. During his two-decade career, the LA Lakers superstar has earned many accomplishments and made history quite a few times, both on and off the court.

This year, the four-time NBA champion is yet again making history by becoming the first basketball player to have his own "Ken" doll. On Wednesday, Kalan Hooks from ESPN reported the news of King James coming to the toy shelves soon.

According to Hooks, the LeBron James family foundation and Barbie dolls manufacturer Mattel have partnered up to release an LBJ toy model in the Barbie doll series. The Lakers star is the first ever athlete to receive his own variation of the Ken doll.

James was involved in the designing process for the toy model and helped the design team bring their vision to reality. The LeBron James Ken Doll is an inch taller than a standard Ken doll and has custom clothes and Nike shoes. The clothing on the doll is inspired by the Lakers star's roots in his hometown.

The doll wears a blue and white varsity jacket with an "LJ" crest on the left chest area. The outfit also includes Beats headphones, a black hat with a crown emblem in the front, sunglasses and a fanny bag.

According to the NY Post, Mattel will be donating a copy of the Lakers star's children's book, "I Am More Than," for every doll sold at Target stores between April 14 to 19. The book donation limit is up to 5000 copies and King James will also sign a few dolls at the Los Angeles' Undefeated store.

The official release date of the LBJ Ken Doll is April 14 and it will retail for a price of $75 across the nation.

LeBron James expresses his honest thoughts on becoming the first athlete with a Ken doll

In a press release for the announcement of LeBron James' inclusion in Barbie's Ken doll lineup, the Lakers star expressed his thoughts on receiving the honor. In a few words, he highlighted the importance of having a role model in a kid's life.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to," James said.

"That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

LeBron James is currently in the middle of completing the regular season with the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are having a great run, especially after the arrival of Luka Doncic in early February. They have a 48-31 record and are the third seed in the West with only three games left on their schedule.

