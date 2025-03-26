LeBron James makes major career move with 2x NBA MVP

Outside of his basketball career, LeBron James has had success with many different ventures. As the LA Lakers get ready for the postseason, the star forward announced a major return.

Last year, LeBron joined the ever-growing list of former and current players to break into podcasting. His "Mind the Game" show with JJ Redick was a big hit, but it only had a brief run. On Wednesday, LeBron told the world that the podcast is making a comeback.

On Tuesday, LeBron James is set to host a new episode of "Mind the Game." He will no longer be joined by Lakers head coach JJ Redick, though. Instead, he'll be breaking down all things basketball with two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

This will be the first time that LeBron and Redick don't put out an episode together. When the longtime 3-point specialist took the head coaching job in LA, he was adamant about stepping away from his ventures as a podcaster and TV analyst.

LeBron James makes bold claim in teaser for podcast return

In the announcement of the podcast returning, the show's social media account posted a small conversation between LeBron James and Steve Nash. The snippet is noteworthy because the 21-time All-Star is heard making a bold claim about the new-look Lakers.

While his name isn't brought up, Nash and LeBron are having a conversation about LA's blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. The Hall of Fame point guard touched on the stigma that comes with making such a big move, to which LeBron quickly shut it down.

"I've heard many people say you can't make a blockbuster trade mid-season and contend," Nash said.

"They're wrong," LeBron replied. "They're wrong."

History has proven this statement to be true, though if any team were to be an outlier, it would be the Lakers. Never has a duo like LeBron James and Doncic been former mid-season, which could lead to a different outcome.

Since Doncic has joined the Lakers, they've looked like a team capable of contending in the Western Conference. The roster certainly has its flaws, but the newly-formed star duo has come together quicker than many expected.

With about 10 games to go in the regular season, the Lakers have a chance to finish near the top of the Western Conference standings. They currently find themselves in fifth place at 43-28, but only trail the third-place Denver Nuggets by one game.

Given the track record LeBron and Doncic have in the postseason, they certainly belong in the conversation of contenders in the West.

