The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks made one of the most shocking trades in recent history, and even though it's been almost a month since it happened, it's still the talk of the town.

Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic just faced their former teams for the first time since the trade, although Davis wasn't playing due to an injury.

Davis was spotted talking to LeBron James during one of the breaks. They were both covering their mouths.

One fan jokingly speculated that they were plotting to team up again.

"Bron telling AD he gon take the minimum if he pull back up when that contract up," one fan said with some laughing face emojis.

"On the low talking about how they gonna reunite I can’t believe it," another Lakers fan added.

"Bron: u coming back ? AD: yea I’ll see u later," another one wrote.

"Bro think he's in the mafia," another fan joked.

"Look at how they covering they mouths like they about to undergo a heist lol," another one said.

The Mavericks have reportedly tried to recruit LeBron for years now, and he has a player option for next season, so, technically, he could become a free agent and sign with them if he wanted to.

Davis, on the other hand, still has two years left in his contract, per Spotrac, so his return to Southern California would be slightly more complicated.

LeBron James says his bond with Anthony Davis goes beyond basketball

Initial reports from the trade showed that not even LeBron James was aware of it. He first thought it was a hoax until he FaceTimed Anthony Davis and realized it was for real.

Shortly after the trade, James opened up on the bond he built with Davis throughout the course of the years.

“It was great. It was everything and more,” James said. “Literally became brothers over the last five-and-a-half years. What we were able to accomplish on the floor, obviously that goes without saying.

"But more importantly what we were able to accomplish off the floor, us growing together, knowing each other’s families, seeing each other grow, seeing each other’s kids grow. It’s pretty unique. Obviously I was at his wedding when he got married. It was special. It was special, for sure.”

The Lakers now have a building block in Luke Doncic to anchor their team for the next decade, and who knows? Perhaps Davis will be back with the Purple and Gold at some point in the future.

