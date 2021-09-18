LeBron James mentions habit of basketball players that annoys him

LeBron James made his discontent with a particular habit of basketball players quite clear in a recent tweet of his. Having played in the NBA for over 18 years at an extremely high level, the future Hall of Famer had some advice for hoopers everywhere.

LeBron James @KingJames Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad. 🤔 Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad. 🤔

While the source of inspiration behind the tweet is unknown, the sentiment behind it is not uncommon for professionals in the sport.

With LeBron James being an extremely active presence on social media, he is often exposed to a lot of the activities that individuals tend to engage in.

Basketball players from all around the globe often look to upload content featuring their workouts and how they attempt to improve the way they play. However, sometimes these attempts involve less functional training and more highlight reels.

With a lot of players focusing on tough layups and tougher jumpshots in practice, it often leads to the question - when would they ever have to use that in a game situation?

As LeBron James enters his 19th campaign in the NBA, the maturity that has come with age also seeps into the approach to the game.

LeBron James' advice to practice for game situations

LeBron James gets his shots up ahead of a game.

When the aim is to play at a higher level, a player needs to be able to produce effectively within the system they play in.

This implies that players need to know the shots they will be asked to take and know the shots they can effectively make. Pushing limits is necessary for improvement, but the self-awareness of knowing where one is in their element is just as important in the game.

Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry are examples of this. Shooting from halfcourt range would usually seem like an outlier, but those are shots they practice. Lillard consistently makes shots from just inside halfcourt range and that's not a bad shot for him anymore.

LeBron James has reached a point in his career where working on a specialized set of moves will produce greater output while conserving energy. As far as maturity in basketball goes, having three or four go-to moves and counters that can be performed with their eyes closed is all a player needs.

However, don't let this take attention away from the antics of LeBron James with the USA Basketball team. The "unstoppable move" remains one of the greatest shots ever to grace the NBA.

