LeBron James' millionaire agent Rich Paul shuts down two-way talk for Bronny James: "I'm not doing that"

While LeBron James' son, Bronny James, is likely to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft, there has been quite a bit of talk about his future in the league. While the second-generation hooper has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his one year as USC and during the draft combine, many aren't sold on his NBA readiness.

One possibility that has been mentioned has been Bronny James beginning his career in the G League. The move, as longtime NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has indicated, is one that would be beneficial to both Bronny and the NBA.

As Woj has explained, a two-way deal would not only give Bronny a chance to improve but also help fuel G League ticket sales for the NBA. According to LeBron and Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, though, he has no intentions of negotiating a two-way deal for Bronny.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rich Paul, in an interview with Bleacher Report this week to discuss Bronny's future, explained that the USC alum will have to develop like many other teens who enter the league. However, with that in mind, he indicated that teams know that he has no interest in seeing his client in the G League.

"We know that there's gonna be some development necessary, but what does that actually look like? The teams I've talked to know exactly where I stand. I'm not going to bulls--t around in this process. We're going to execute our plan. ... Teams know that. I'm not doing that."

Expand Tweet

Looking at potential landing spots for Bronny James ahead of upcoming NBA draft

This year's NBA draft will take place in late June over two days, with the first round taking place on Jun. 26 and the second on Jun. 27. Ahead of the draft, DraftKings Sportsbook has a prop bet that allows users to bet whether James will go in the first 39 picks or the final 20.

At the time of publication, Bronny has -160 odds to be over the 39.5 pick, with +130 odds for under 39.5. Moreover, the sportsbook also has odds for which team will select Bronny James in the draft.

The Lakers are the heavy betting favorites with +180 odds, while the 76ers, Thunder and Cavaliers sit in second with +1000 odds.

When looking at the draft board, the LA Lakers could draft Bronny as early as No. 17, but before that, other teams will have a chance to select him. The OKC Thunder have the 12th pick, with the 76ers sitting just several spots below at No. 16. Moreover, the Cavaliers could use their 20th pick on the young standout.

In case Bronny falls into the second round, the 76ers could use the 41st pick on him. If not, the Lakers would be in a position to draft him with the 55th pick.

Of course, if Bronny James goes undrafted, many teams could look to sign him as a free agent.