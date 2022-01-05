LeBron James' mother Gloria James set to organize a fashion event during All-Star weekend in Cleveland

LeBron James is expected to have a homecoming at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. He grew up in Akron, Ohio, and was raised by his single mother, Gloria James, before getting drafted by the Cavaliers in 2003.

With the NBA All-Star Game coming to Cleveland, Gloria is reportedly planning an event for the weekend festivities. According to Rosemary Feitelberg of Women's Wear Daily, James' mother will hold the inaugural "All-Star Experience: The House of Glo" on All-Star Weekend this February.

The event will reportedly be held at the State Theater at the Playhouse Square on February 18th. The producers for the event are Alaina Holloway-Carpenter and VZN Strategy Group.

One of the goals of Gloria James' fashion event is to celebrate African-American designers, and highlight social-justice programs. It will also support the only HBCU in the state of Ohio, Central State University.

All proceeds from the event will go to various local non-profit organizations under the LeBron James Family Foundation, like #FosterCare and The Village. While James serves as the president of his foundation, Gloria is the vice president.

When asked if she has any fashion advice for his son, Gloria James said:

"Do you, son! Never let anyone put you in a box."

LeBron James on course for 18th All-Star Game appearance

LeBron James during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is on course to make his 18th NBA All-Star appearance this season. James is playing like an MVP in a subpar LA Lakers team. He is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

'The King' is in his 19th NBA season, yet there's no sign of him slowing down. He's second in the league in minutes per game, with the Lakers being short-handed for most of the season. Voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game started on Christmas Day.

The only question for LeBron James in the upcoming All-Star Game is whether he would be a captain or not. James was the leading vote-getter last year, ahead of Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

However, with the Warriors atop the Western Conference standings, it's possible Curry could get more votes than James. Nevertheless, James is almost a shoo-in as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The event will be held on February 20th at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be the 71st All-Star Game in the league's history and the third time Cleveland will host the event. The game will be televised on TNT for the 20th straight year.

