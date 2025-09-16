  • home icon
LeBron James' mother pens loving message as Lakers superstar celebrates anniversary with wife Savannah James

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:17 GMT
LeBron James and his wife Savannah James (Image Source: Instagram, @mrs_savannahrj)
LeBron James' mother, Gloria James, went on social media to celebrate the anniversary of her son and his wife, Savannah James. LeBron and Savannah celebrated their 12th anniversary on September 14. Despite their eldest son, Bronny James, turning 21 this coming October, the couple got married in 2013.

Nevertheless, Savannah has been part of the James family since the early 2000s. LeBron and Savannah are high school sweethearts and haven't broken up since.

To celebrate their long-lasting love, Gloria went on Instagram to show her love to the couple. LeBron's mother uploaded an image of them during their wedding ceremony with a matching heartfelt message.

"Happy Anniversary to my son and my daughter-in-law👰🏽🤵🏽‍♂️💍🥂. I pray that God continues to bless and keep you for years to come🙏🏾. I love you two. 🩷🩷," Gloria James wrote.
While neither Savannah nor LeBron James has uploaded a grand post on any of their social media platforms, the King kept it simple with an Instagram story on September 14. He posted a picture of his wife with a short caption reading:

"Happy anniversary, my beautiful [queen]! I love you mama!"

NBA legend believes LeBron James would be the GOAT if he learned the triangle offense

There's no denying that LeBron James is considered to be one of, if not the greatest, basketball players of all time. James' accolades have surpassed many legends before him, and he's still looking to make and break records now entering year 23.

While James' buddy, Carmelo Anthony, believes that he has nothing left to prove on the court, another fellow NBA legend believes that the King should've learned a specific offensive play. Tracy McGrady said that if LeBron learned how to utilize the triangle offense, then maybe he would consider him to be the GOAT.

“If (LeBron James) got introduced to the triangle at an early age, Bron would have expanded his game tremendously," McGrady said in The Arena podcast.
"He’s not as fast or uber athletic like he once was," McGrady continued. "But if we take Bron who he is now, with the athleticism, speed, and everything, agility, and put him in that triangle, learning that, I don’t think there’s any question who the greatest player would be.”

Regardless of whether what Tracy McGrady said was true or not, there's no denying that LeBron James is still proving doubters wrong at this stage of his career. Despite showing signs of aging on the hardwood, James is still capable of hanging with the young stars of the NBA today. That's rare for players at LeBron's age.

