LeBron James is named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, becomes the first athlete to receive the honor 3 times

LeBron James is one of the most decorated players in the NBA. His performances on the court are well-known by most, however, his off-the-court deeds are noteworthy as well. He has opened a school in Ohio and has regularly been vocal about social justice reform in the United States. During the Covid-19 pandemic, James was battling with the injustice African-Americans face and was a notable figure supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

LeBron James has now won the Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2020. This is the 3rd time he has been bestowed with that honor, making him the first-ever athlete to win the award three times.

LeBron James became the first athlete to be named Sports Illustrated's #Sportsperson of the Year three times, when he was one of five athlete activists to receive this year’s honor https://t.co/9t6KE6SbGz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2020

LeBron James' actions towards social justice earn him the SI's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year award

Turns out the coveted 2019-20 NBA title isn't the only thing that LeBron James is winning this year. He has been extremely vocal in supporting African-Americans with the injustice they face in the United States and has appeared on several public platforms demanding change. James' words also have an impact in the NBA.

Seeing the face of the league being so vocal, definitely didn't give the league much room to work with. Ahead of the NBA bubble, NBA took the decision to allow it's players to put social justice messages on their jerseys and the court in Orlando had a "Black Lives Matter" slogan in the center.

Sports Illustrated mentions,

"James, 35, long ago found his social and political voice. There is debate over whether he’s the greatest NBA player ever. But with his efforts for racial justice, education reform and Black community empowerment as well as his voting rights campaign and varied charitable work, there is no doubt that he sets the standard for the modern socially conscious athlete. It is for his career-long dedication to service that we also honor him with this year’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award."

LeBron James accepting the award in 2016

Muhammad Ali was a famous boxer who routinely advocated for social justice for African-Americans. His widow, Lonnie Ali, had a few words to say about LeBron James,

"He continues to embody Muhammad’s principles and core beliefs, using his celebrity platform to champion social justice and political causes that uplift all people...LeBron has actively used Muhammad’s example to guide, inform and inspire him along this path"

During the 2020 United States Presidential election, LeBron James worked tirelessly to ensure the end of voter suppression and that everyone, especially African-Americans, have access to the polls.

The 2020 SI's Sportsperson of the Year award is another feather in the superstar's hat.

