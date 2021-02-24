LeBron James names Devin Booker as most disrespected player in the league after All-Star snub | NBA News

In recent NBA news, LeBron James went to social media to express his displeasure that Devin Booker wasn't on the All-Star reserves list that was announced on Tuesday. The four-time MVP didn't mention specifically what the tweet was about but he didn't have to. It was clear that he was referring to Booker getting snubbed from an All-Star Game selection.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Devin Booker missed the cut this season despite leading the Phoenix Suns in scoring with an average of 24.7 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. His teammate, 10-time All-Star Chris Paul, was voted in to represent their team which is fourth in the Western Conference. In all likelihood, the voters attributed the Suns’ success in this campaign to Paul’s contributions more than Booker’s.

Nevertheless, LeBron James recognizes the work that Devin Booker put in this season to make the Suns one of the top teams in the league.

James added to today’s NBA news in a follow-up tweet that the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard was the next most disrespected player in the league. This was perhaps LeBron James’ late response to Lillard not making it as an All-Star starter.

Followed by Dame Dolla. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

NBA News: Devin Booker can be an All-Star reserve with LeBron James' teammate out

Though the voting can’t be reversed to change the All-Star lineup after the announcement, players who didn’t make it through the league’s voting system have a way in through the back door. When an All-Star is injured, NBA commissioner Adam Silver can name a replacement for the player.

In this case, the LA Lakers' Anthony Davis will most likely not play in the event because of a leg injury and Silver will need someone to replace him.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Advertisement

Devin Booker has a chance to make it as an injury replacement as he is arguably the most accomplished player from the West to not make it to the All-Star Game. If he replaces Davis because of an injury, this would mark the second straight year that Booker would make it to the All-Star Game via the same route.

Last year, Devin Booker was named as an injury replacement for Damian Lillard.

This adds to LeBron James’ assumption that Booker is the NBA’s most disrespected player. Both Devin Booker and Damian Lillard have been snubbed from the All-Star Game several times before and LeBron James knows this.

Consider LeBron James' tweet as a warning.

Also read: How to buy NBA Top Shot packs?