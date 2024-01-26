LeBron James NBA All-Star Appearances: What year did LA Lakers star miss the All-Star game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters were revealed on Thursday, with LeBron James' historic 20th selection as the main attraction. He started the season level with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 19 exhibition appearances.

Since his rookie season, James has never missed an All-Star game. In the six years that the league has held a draft of the 24 players, he has been the captain and has won three MVP awards for the All-Star Game.

The 2022-23 All-Star game marked his first defeat in the exhibition since 2017 when the East faced the West. The matchup will resume this year as the customary East vs. West contest.

James, who is also the team's captain, will start for the Western Conference alongside the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant.

Starters for the East include Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, and Milwaukee Bucks duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is elected as the East captain.

When was LeBron James not named an All-Star?

LeBron's rookie season in 2003-04 was the last time he wasn't an All-Star. He's been recognized as one of the NBA's best in each of the past 19 years.

GG Jackson, a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies and the No. 45 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, was born on Dec. 17, 2004, making him the youngest player in the league right now.

In other words, James has been an NBA player for longer than Jackson has been alive. Furthermore, he has been an All-Star for almost all of Jackson's life.

The last time James missed the All-Star Game, the SuperSonics were in Seattle, the Nets were in New Jersey and the Hornets were in New Orleans.

At that time, neither Oklahoma City nor Charlotte had an NBA franchise, and it would be another year before the Bobcats joined the league.

LeBron James All-Star stats and record

In the 19 All-Star selections, James has a 10-9 record. He won the All-Star MVP 3x in 2006, 2008 and 2018. He has averaged 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

James holds several records: the most career points in All-Star games with 426, the most career minutes with 524, the most All-Star game starts and games played with 19 each, the most selections with 20, the youngest All-Star MVP at 21 years, 51 days in 2006 and the most times as leading vote-getter with 10.

