“Lebron James has exceeded every expectation someone might have had for him” – NBA analyst praises Lebron James for his accomplishments in NBA, says he’s going to break records considered unbreakable earlier

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the league. This season, James will have the opportunity to break the longstanding NBA regular season scoring record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will have to average over 16 points per game to break it. The Akron, Ohio native has never averaged less than twenty points per game.

On Undisputed with Skip & Shannon, the Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe complimented LeBron James. As he explained, not many fans thought they would see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record broken in their lifetime.

“This is huge," Sharpe said. "I’d never thought Kareem’s scoring record would be broken. What’s so amazing about this record is LeBron will be the all-time leading scorer and Top five in assists. ... Lebron James has exceeded every expectation someone might have had for him”

As Sharpe pointed out, James is also poised to overtake Magic Johnson on the all-time assists leaderboard. James has under 100 assists to overtake Johnson. It seems as though this season will see the four-time NBA champion make NBA history. James is already the only big man in the top 10 of the all-time assist leaderboard. The higher he continues to go, the more impressive it becomes.

LeBron James - A Championship In Year 20?

LeBron James - 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Going into year 20, LeBron James seems poised to cement his place in NBA history once again. He has the opportunity to become the all-time scoring leader and break into the top five assists leaders. An NBA championship would be the icing on the cake.

James has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in his career. However, last year he averaged 30.3 points per game. This average was his highest since 2007-08. He nearly led the league in scoring for the second time in his career.

It's been a rough two years for the Los Angeles Lakers' big three of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Amid the ongoing injuries to Davis and James, the team failed to make the playoffs last season.

With the team healthy going into this season and the recent acquisition of defensive leader Patrick Beverly, the team seems poised for a successful season.

