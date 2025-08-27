"LeBron James needs to take notes from him" - NBA fans react to Bronny James showing off smoother golf swing than his father

It seems Bronny James has taken a liking to his father's newfound hobby. LeBron James has been spotted enjoying rounds of golf in the offseason. A lot of NBA players tend to play golf during their downtime.

While the King has enjoyed swinging clubs, not everyone is a fan of his form. Many have compared his clunky swing to his jumpshot on the hardwood.

The LA Lakers uploaded a video of Bronny James playing golf and fans on social media expressed their thoughts on his swing.

Here's what some fans said on Instagram:

"LeBron needs to take note from him," one said.

"Swing look better than Bron's lol," one wrote.

"Smooth like butter," another said.

"Swing pure af goodness," another said.

"He's got a pure stroke," another said.

"Solid swing from Bronny. Add him to the next Lake Tahoe event," another said.

Fan Reactions on Instagram

NBA analyst clears the air with Bronny James

One of the biggest dramas in the NBA last season was when LeBron James found himself beefing with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. The reason for their issues with one another is due to Smith's criticism of LeBron's son, Bronny James.

While it resulted in LeBron's relationship with Smith turning sour, the sports analyst clarified how his criticism didn't come from a place of malice. Smith clarified that the only time he made negative remarks about Bronny was when he started against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024-25 season.

"The one thing I will say is go back and look at the facts," said Smith. "Him in high school, him in college, him being drafted, him landing with the Lakers, him being there on opening night. I never said a negative word until he was put in the game in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers and got scorched."

"That is the only time I've spoken a negative syllable against Bronny James, who I believe has the potential to be, not just a player, but a damn good NBA player someday," Smith continued.

Bronny has shown glimpses of his potential in the G League as he carried the South Bay Lakers to victory on multiple occasions. If he could find the same confidence on the main roster, the LA Lakers might become a more dangerous team.

