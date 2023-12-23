LeBron James and Nike drop limited-edition Holiday gift for Ohio State fans

LeBron James is known to play Santa Claus during the holiday season. The LA Lakers superstar has numerous charity works that benefit from his kindness, particularly in December. From school kids to families, “King James” has always been enthusiastic to show his generosity.

The four-time MVP and Nike collaborated to give something special to Ohio State’s basketball program. A few days before Christmas, they sent sneakers to Buckeyes players.

The school went on Instagram to say this after receiving the gifts:

“@kingjames and @nikebasketball hooked us up with a few gifts just in time for the holiday”

The shoes were PE versions of the latest LeBron James sneakers. The LeBron XXI Ohio State PE comes in five dazzling color combinations. One is predominantly red with a little white accent. Another has the same color mixing, but the white in several areas is bigger and more pronounced.

The third model has a grayish upper with red soles. Ohio State players who like an all-white variety will be overly excited with the fourth model. The upper is pure white with a hint of red near the bottom of the forefoot and gray at the back. Last on the gift box is a largely white sneaker with black covering the back and the heels.

LeBron James has visited the said university several times. As an Akron, Ohio native, it is his way of sharing the Christmas spirit with young college basketball players.

James could also do the same for USC, where his eldest son, Bronny James, is playing. The public will likely know if and when it happens.

LeBron James is questionable against the OKC Thunder on Saturday

LeBron James was ruled out on Thursday in the LA Lakers’ 118-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was forced to sit as he was dealing with tendinopathy in his left ankle. After sitting out just one game in the Lakers’ first 24 contests, “King James” has now been unavailable in two out of their last five.

The two games he missed were also on the second night of a back-to-back set. LA didn’t have a game on Friday, so there is still a chance that he could be available on Saturday. Jarred Vanderbilt could start for the Lakers if James remains out.

LA has lost its last four games and dropped to 15-14. Anthony Davis will be the team’s main man if the four-time MVP isn’t cleared to play.