“LeBron James would be a No. 2, coming into the exact same draft” – Former NBA champion asserts Victor Wembanyama is the best draft prospect ever, comments his height and skills are crazy and unmatched

The basketball world has found itself in disbelief after the recent showing by 2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama.

How much so? On ESPN's "NBA Today," analyst Richard Jefferson said that LeBron James, the No. 1 pick in 2003, isn't as good of a prospect as Wembanyama:

“LeBron James would be a No. 2 draft pick if he was the exact same age, coming into the exact same draft as Victor. ... That’s how crazy this kid is as a prospect.”

For the last several seasons, Wembanyama has been hyped as the "next big thing" among upcoming NBA draft prospects. That hype looks to be the real deal, as Wembanyama was sensational in two games this week.

Scouts and executives from around the world rallied to Henderson, Nevada, to get a look at Wembanyama and projected No. 2 selection Scoot Henderson. His Metropolitans 92 played a pair of exhibition games against Henderson's G League Ignite. It didn't take long for them to be in complete awe of Wembanyama's talent.

The 7-foot-4 big man put up 37 points on Tuesday before a 36-point performance on Thursday. It's clear that Wembanyama has the tools to be a generational prospect.

Victor Wembanyama continues to build hype in NBA draft circles

Metropolitans 92 big man Victor Wembanyama

French big man Victor Wembanyama put together an incredibile pair of performances this week.

He has the tools to be a transformational type of talent for an NBA franchise. Time will tell if Wembanyama can continue to develop his craft and become one of the most fascinating young players to play at the NBA level.

Wembanyama is now set to return overseas to play the rest of his season with the Metropolitans 92. After showcasing just how dominant he can be in front of NBA executives, there's sure to be plenty of teams that will be drooling over the chance to draft the 18-year-old.

Not only does the talented international prospect have the ability to be a gifted shot blocker, Wembanyama has also shown exquisite offensive versatility. If Wembanyama can continue to take strides forward in his development this year, it would seem as if it would be a massive surprise if he's not the first pick in the 2023 draft.

Catching James will take a career of work as well as good health. James, who has won four championships and has been an MVP four times, could become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season.

