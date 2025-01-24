LeBron James offers blunt assessment on Jarred Vanderbilt's return

LeBron James minced no words when discussing the return of long-sidelined power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. The four-time NBA champion bluntly criticized the team's defense-first forward's injury-riddled season, which has not seen him suit up so far as LA hits the halfway mark of the 2024-25 NBA season.

When speaking to the media, James was asked about Vanderbilt's potential return against the Golden State Warriors after the Lakers' 117-96 win over the Boston Celtics.

"We don't know that. We don't wanna speculate. ... 'May be available' doesn't mean he's gonna play."

Earlier, reports said that Vanderbilt was cleared for game action and on track to make his season debut against Steph Curry and Co. Since arriving midway through the 2022-23 season, the forward has been a catalyst for the team's defense. He has averaged 6.1 points on 52.5 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. However, James' statement suggests that Jarred Vanderbilt might be on the bench for their next game.

Jarred Vanderbilt's availability will not elevate the Lakers to title contenders

While the return of Jarred Vanderbilt is good news for LeBron James and the Lakers, it will not translate into making the side title contenders. With a full year of time off the hardwood, it will be a while before one of the team's major defensive presences can work his way back into finding his groove.

It's also interesting to see if the front office will be okay in dealing with Vanderbilt. With the team looking to make some trades, there's a possibility that the forward might be on the trade block and part of a package deal to net what the Lakers are in dire need of. LA has made no secret that they are in search of a 3-and-D wing and a shot-blocking center.

Previously, The Athletic's Jovan Buha had reported that the Lakers' probable trade moves saying the team would be "standing pat or making a half-measure trade (likely one or two second-round picks) is more likely than the Lakers going all-in and trading both of their future first-round picks that can be moved."

Now, it remains to be seen if LA will trade Jarred Vanderbilt or make moves by giving him the rest of the season to be the team's defensive presence again.

