LeBron James opens up about passing the torch to Anthony Edwards in series where Lakers failed to contain him

Anthony Edwards keeps beating his idols when it matters the most. He took down Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs last season and followed it up by ending LeBron James' season in five games last month.

Edwards averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves past the LA Lakers, and LeBron had no choice but to tip his hat to him afterwards.

Following Game 5, the four-time NBA champion told Edwards to get to the next level, embracing him and passing him the torch.

On Thursday's episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, former NBA superstar Steve Nash asked him about that moment and what it meant for him.

"You know, I think that moment, for me, is like understanding and recognizing the next generation, and someone who can do it and be great for a long time in our league," James said. "That's what our game is all about, being able to pass it down to the next generation." (23:30)

James claimed that he didn't necessarily mean that Edwards needed to get to the NBA Finals or win a ring right away.

"It's just like taking the next step in you as a person, you as a player," James added. "Continue to get better, better and better. You know, your time is gonna come."

Anthony Edwards needs to bounce back in Game 2

Anthony Edwards didn't look like that budding superstar in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

He struggled to make an impact on offense for most of the game, and while he scored 23 points, he needed 22 shots to do it. He went 1-for-5 from beyond the arc and only handed out a couple of assists.

Stephen Curry will miss Game 2 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and his status for the rest of the series is also up in the air. This is the moment when other stars smell blood. Edwards has to make a statement and prove why he's one of the faces of the league.

The Timberwolves lost home-court advantage in the 99-88 loss on Tuesday, and they can't afford to fall to 0-2 before the series heads to the Bay Area.

