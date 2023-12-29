LeBron James opts for casual chic: $155 Tommy Hilfiger Denim steals the show before Hornets game

The four-time NBA MVP, LeBron James, has always been known for his bold fashion choices, and his pre-game outfits never fail to turn heads. Once again, all eyes were on the King as he arrived for the Lakers' match-up against the Hornets, this time sporting a more casual yet attention-grabbing look.

Clad in a Tommy Hilfiger denim jacket and plain black trousers, James demonstrated that he doesn't need flashy suits or ostentatious accessories to make a statement. With this understated ensemble, the 15-time All-Star showcased why he reigns supreme both on and off the court.

LeBron James before the Hornets game

Before the Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, James arrived in a vintage-style Tommy Hilfiger denim jacket, reportedly retailing for $155, paired with all-black overalls, except for his stylish white Nike sneakers. This nostalgic workwear piece might have seemed an unlikely choice for an NBA superstar, but it certainly made an impact.

For NBA fans, witnessing James' pre-game arrival is almost as exciting as watching him dominate in the game that follows. Even after 17 seasons, James continues to captivate audiences and solidify his status as an icon.

"I Promise School" shoes from LeBron James set to arrive in early 2024

Recently, the Akron-based "I Promise School" served as the inspiration for the vibrant and multicolored Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD. The fairly hyped sneaker is set to be released on January 5, 2024. The shoes are a continuation of the "We Are Family" series, and feature the "I Promise" tag and the LeBron James Family Foundation logo, embodying community and support. Priced at $170, this release is expected to see great attention from sneakerheads.

Earlier this month, LeBron James made a striking fashion statement, pairing a classic $2,298 John Elliott Leather Thumper jacket with $150 Nike Lunar Roam sneakers. The seamless blend of luxury and sportswear highlighted King James' distinct interest in high-end fashion and modern aesthetics.

With each appearance, LeBron's fashion selections continue to captivate audiences and spark discussions around his post-game outfits, further solidifying his status as a trendsetter both on and off the court.