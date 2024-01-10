LeBron James owned up to 'misjudged' Russell Westbrook trade that hindered Lakers' playoff aspirations: Report

The LA Lakers led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had a 33-49 record during the 2021-22 season. They embarrassingly finished 11th in the Western Conference and were edged by the superstar-less San Antonio Spurs for the final play-in tournament spot. Westbrook’s exit interview where he blasted James, AD and former coach Frank Vogel capped off a tumultuous campaign.

The Lakers decided to fire Vogel the next season and replaced him with Darvin Ham who promptly asked “Russ” to come off the bench. Westbrook gave in and responded by turning himself into the NBA’s leading Sixth Man of the Year contender by January. The former MVP played well but the team struggled.

By February, the LA Lakers were still outside of the top 10 in the Western Conference. GM Rob Pelinka decided to send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. It was a decision that most NBA observers thought was inevitable.

Nearly a year after Westbrook's blockbuster trade to Utah, Dave McMenamin had this to report:

“Sources told ESPN that every member of the organization involved in the Russell Westbrook trade - including LeBron James - will admit they misjudged it, owning part of the blame.”

The LA Lakers reportedly wanted to bring in another superstar to help James and Anthony Davis carry the load in 2021. Rumors came out that they could have had DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Buddy Hield but decided to get Westbrook behind James’ strong push.

LA knew it was acquiring another ball-dominant guard who hasn’t played as the third star in a superteam but still decided to do it. The front office calculated the risk and concluded that it was worth the risk. It was an experiment that lasted for only one and a half seasons.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka finds himself in the same situation with the 2024 NBA trade deadline fast approaching. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis largely healthy, they are only 18-19 and desperately clinging to the 10th spot in the Western Conference.

Pelinka is likely looking to pull the trigger on a trade for a superstar to help “King James” and AD. Instead of Russell Westbrook, LA is reportedly looking at Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could still meet in the playoffs

Like last season, the LA Lakers could bolster the roster for a big push to the playoffs. There’s a very big chance LeBron James and crew could enter the postseason via the play-in tournament again. The four-time MVP vowed never to miss the playoffs since the disastrous 2021-22 campaign. He is doing all he can to back up that declaration.

The LA Clippers, meanwhile, have been surging. Since a six-game losing streak in James Harden’s first few weeks with the team, they have gone 20-6. They have vaulted to the fourth spot with a 23-13 record. Russell Westbrook, now coming off the bench, has played a key part in the Clippers’ resurgence.

A Lakers-Clippers second-round encounter is a big possibility in the playoffs. If both teams stay healthy and the Lakers find a second gear, a mouthwatering postseason clash will be welcomed by basketball fans.

After their history, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook going after each other in the playoffs is must-see TV.