LeBron James pairs $1,365 Louis Vuitton handbag with $985 jacket ahead of Lakers vs Heat

NBA superstar LeBron James is renowned not only for his on-court prowess but also for his distinctive fashion sense. He was recently seen donning a $985 jacket, along with a $1,365 Louis Vuitton handbag, ahead of the Lakers vs. Heat game, once again grabbing the attention of fans for his stylish wardrobe choices.

The jacket that LeBron James was seen wearing is the Carhartt WIP Detroit jacket from Sacai. The distinctive piece includes a wool-blend canvas, velvet, and webbing trims, along with a detachable hood.

For those interested, the jacket is currently available on Mr. Porter with a price tag of $985. Additionally, the accompanying accessory was a green leather Speedy bag from Louis Vuitton.

James, who recently turned 39, is often described as having daring and audacious style choices. His taste for designer labels is evident in the expensive apparel and accessories he frequently wears, which range from Off-White to Gucci.

LeBron James' stats and performances versus the Miami Heat

LeBron James has had several memorable games throughout his illustrious career versus the Miami Heat. He averaged 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists per game and led the Lakers past the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. He won his fourth Finals MVP in the process.

In the decisive Game 6 of the finals, LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. This remarkable feat made him the first player to win three Finals MVP awards while playing for three different teams.

In the 45 games played against the Heat, James has maintained consistent performance, averaging 28 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds, which is closely aligned with his overall career averages. In these matchups, he holds a 24-21 winning record against Miami.

James and the Lakers, meanwhile, lost to the Heat 96-110 in their most recent meeting on Wednesday. Notably, Jimmy Butler, the superstar from Miami, did not contribute to this game. After this loss, the Lakers are now below .500 and are only just ahead of the Warriors in the rankings with a 17–18 record, good for the 10th spot.