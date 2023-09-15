LeBron James pays hommage to Deion Sanders’ debut season with Buffaloes while showing off "LeBron 21s": “Prime time year!”

LeBron James is entering year 21 of his historic NBA career, and the four-time champ is showing he has still got it. After playing a historic 20th year and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, James is eager to keep the momentum rolling on and off the court.

When he sets foot on the court for the 2023-24 NBA season, he will do so in the all-new Nike LeBron 21s. The shoes are set to release on September 28th, and just like previous models in LeBron James' signature sneaker line, this model has also got fans excited.

On Instagram, James uploaded a video of the LeBron 21s, teasing the "prime time year" colorway and model in honor of Deion Sanders. The former NFL star is currently leading the collegiate University of Colorado Boulder team, eager to prove his doubters wrong.

Ahead of a massive showdown with Colorado State that is poised to deliver big TV numbers, LeBron and other NBA stars have continued to support Sanders. The four-time NBA champ and future Hall of Famer's latest sneaker model is certainly a testament to his level of respect for the NFL great.

Looking ahead at year 21 for LeBron James as he prepares to release latest shoes

After making history by surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron is gearing up for a historic 21st year in the league. When the LA Lakers season tips off in October, James will tie with Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki for the second-most seasons played.

Just ahead of James and the others sits the one and only Vince Carter who played a whopping 22 seasons in the NBA from 1998-2020. He not only wants to climb the list for most seasons played but also ascend the rankings for most assists in NBA history.

After passing Steve Nash to claim the No. 4 spot, James finds himself just under 1,110 assists behind Chris Paul, who sits in third place. With several Nike LeBron 21 colorways, and player-exclusive models set to release, it's safe to say James will continue his quest for history in style.

Throughout the offseason, James has been seen wearing the new shoes, meaning when the Lakers' preseason starts, he will likely be wearing them. Unfortunately for NBA fans, preseason won't start for the LA-based franchise until October 7th, meaning that fans won't have any basketball action for several weeks.