LeBron James pays Steph Curry with ultimate 1-word compliment after Warriors superstar's 50-burger outing 

LeBron James was among the NBA players left in awe of Steph Curry's remarkable shooting in the Warriors's 134-125 Grizzlies triumph on Tuesday. The All-Star guard's 52-point display - made up by 12 three-pointers, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals - meant he crossed the 50-plus point threshold for the second time in 2024-25.

King James and Steph Curry have been friends and rivals since they fought one another in the NBA Finals in 2015. The two future Hall of Famers have faced one another with the Larry O'Brien trophy on the line four times, with Curry and the Warriors winning the hardware three times. The two superstars have also shared time on Team USA.

Despite LeBron James's Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Golden State Warriors fighting each other for a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoff standings, James found time to recognize Curry's play on Instagram Tuesday evening and offer his take on the point guard's game.

"COOKED," James wrote with a set of emojis.

LeBron James had just one word to describe Steph Curry's 52-point masterclass. (Credits: IG/ESPN)

Steph "Chef" Curry has gone off on many nights throughout his career, but his performance last night and what he said afterward put the Western Conference on notice. Per Curry, his "tank is full" as he and the Warriors prepare for the postseason.

Are LeBron James or Steph Curry equipped for a deep playoff run?

Having played each other in past NBA postseasons, LeBron James and Steph Curry are currently in a similar spot as the regular season winds down - leading teams that brought in an older player at the trade deadline to pair with their intriguing young talent. Ironically, the two will face off in the first round if the Western Conference standings hold.

Conversations regarding the playoff viability of the Lakers and Warriors have dominated sports media recently as Curry and James both look to secure their fifth championship. If they have to go through one another in the first round to get there, it could be one of the most entertaining opening series in recent memory.

Regardless of what the postseason holds for LeBron James and Steph Curry, both players will go down as legends in the game and close friends off the court. They have come to define the modern era of NBA basketball, and without them, the league would be in a much worse place than it is with them representing it on the highest level.

