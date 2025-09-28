  • home icon
"LeBron James": Phoenix Suns' $8,685,386 rookie publicly namedrops Lakers superstar in response to query at fan fest

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:54 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Suns rookie namedrops LeBron James in response to query at fan fest - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025-26 NBA season is just weeks away, and Phoenix Suns rookie Rasheer Fleming already has his dream matchup picked out. During a Suns fan fest on Saturday, when asked which NBA player he most looks forward to facing, his answer was immediate: LeBron James.

Fleming replied with the classic “LeBron James” Vine meme, sending the PHX Arena crowd into loud cheers.

The rookie, signed to a four-year, $8,685,386 deal with Phoenix, could get his first crack at James in the preseason when the Suns meet the LA Lakers on Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena, followed by another game on Oct. 14 at PHX Arena.

In the regular season, the Suns and Lakers will clash on Dec. 1 at Crypto.com Arena, then Dec. 23 and Feb. 26 at PHX Arena, and once more on April 10 back in LA.

The Suns selected Fleming out of Saint Joseph’s with the No. 31 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across three college seasons, shooting 39% from beyond the arc in his final year.

The 21-year-old was born in July 2004, shortly after LeBron James had wrapped up his standout rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rob Pelinka discusses LeBron James’ future with Lakers

Retirement talk around LeBron James is growing louder as the Lakers, the franchise he led to the 2020 championship, begin a new chapter with Luka Doncic at the helm. James is entering the final year of his contract and could test free agency next offseason after not agreeing to an extension this summer.

On Thursday, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said the organization hopes James finishes his career in purple and gold.

“We would love if LeBron’s story would be to retire as a Laker,” Pelinka said (per Silver Screen and Roll). “That’d be a positive story.”
“The first thing we want to do in terms of LeBron and his future is just give him absolute respect to choose his story with his family in terms of how many years he’s going to continue to play. He’s earned that right and he’s the best one to talk about that in terms of how many years he’d like to play.”

The Lakers are coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and with a stacked Western Conference, their key offseason additions were Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.






