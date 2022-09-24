“LeBron James is playing for a franchise that sold their soul to win one title” – NBA analyst doubts LeBron James winning the title with Lakers' current roster, says he still has a window to dominate the game

NBA analyst Mike Greenberg believes LeBron James is playing for an organization that "sold their soul to win a title."

The LA Lakers are hoping to get back on track to compete in the Western Conference. It was a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for the Lakers. After coming into the season with aspirations of making a run in the playoffs, the team's season took a turn for the worse.

The Lakers finished in eleventh place in the West last season, and missed out on the play-in tournament. Although the team has made a number of strategic additions this offseason, there are still doubts about them having enough pieces to compete in a very competitive Western Conference.

Time is running out for the organization despite LeBron James' dominance on the court.

Speaking recently on ESPN, analyst Mike Greenberg feels James still has the ability to be an elite player in the NBA. However, he didn't hold back from saying that LeBron is also playing for a franchise that "sold their soul to win a title." Greenberg said:

“LeBron James is playing for a franchise that sold their soul to win one title and they won it. His running mate Anthony Davis is never healthy. You can put LeBron on a team and its in the playoffs. I believe he gives you a better chance to win every game he plays.”

LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to send a statement in 2022-23

Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League

It's been remarkable to see what LeBron is doing at the age of 37. Despite the team's struggles last season, James still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game on 52.4% shooting from the field.

There's no denying that James can still get the job done at a high level. With him playing at this level, the Lakers can make a run in the playoffs. However, a key part of their season will be fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

If Davis can stay healthy, the Lakers have one of the most talented duos in the league. They added veterans Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder in the offseason. The team is also hoping Russell Westbrook will bounceback after a poor 2021-22 season.

