"LeBron James please buy the Blazers" - NBA fans erupt as Portland Trail Blazers' ownership initiates sale process

Following the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers' owners are reportedly moving to sell the team. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news via X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting that the estate of late-owner Paul G. Allen, who famously co-founded Microsoft, is selling the team with all proceeds going to philanthropic endeavors.

After Allen's death in 2018, his sister Jody took control of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks. Now, Allen's estate has reportedly hired companies to begin the sale process.

In a post on X, Charania wrote:

"Estate of Paul G. Allen is starting a formal sales process for the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Allen & Co and law firm Hogan Lovells leads sales process, is estimated to continue into 2025-26, with all Estate proceeds going to philanthropy, per Paul’s wishes."

NBA fans were quick to react, with some fans thinking that it may be time for LeBron James to dive into ownership.

"LeBron please buy the Blazers," - One wrote.

Others wondered about the new owner, and what the move could mean for the rest of the league and talk of a potential expansion:

"Most obvious candidate should be Phil Knight, right??" - One fan questioned.

Estate of Trail Blazers owner Paul G. Allen announces that Seahawks aren't for sale despite news of Trail Blazers

As previously mentioned, after the death of Blazers owner Paul G. Allen, his sister Jody took control of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers along with a minority ownership stake in the MLS' Seattle Sounders FC.

Given that the Estate of Paul G. Allen has initiated the sale of the Blazers, many fans wondered whether the Seattle Seahawks were next.

In a statement released via X, the estate made it clear that despite the impending sale of the team, the Seahawks aren't for sale. The statement also notably confirmed that, per the Microsoft co-founder's wishes, all proceeds from the sale would go to philanthropic endeavors.

While the sales process will take some time, there has already been tons of speculation regarding potential new owners.

As fans may remember from when the Phoenix Suns were for sale, Shaquille O'Neal is eager to get involved in an ownership group, potentially with Jeff Bezos. Additionally, as one fan mentioned above, Nike co-founder and Portland native Phil Knight seems like a natural fit.

With plenty of time before a sale is finalized, speculation will likely continue to run rampant.

