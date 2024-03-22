LeBron James' podcast racks 5x followers than Draymond Green's show shortly after launch

Earlier this week, LeBron James got the basketball world buzzing with the launch of his newest podcast. In less than a week, his show has already five times the amount of subscribers as another notable NBA podcaster.

LeBron is partnering with former player and analyst JJ Redick to host the "Mind The Game," show. Their first episode was a big success as they provided an in-depth look at the game while also discussing current NBA topics.

With just one episode under their belt, LeBron James and Redick have collected just under 300,000 subscribers on YouTube. To put into perspective how impressive that is, Draymond Green has had his show for over a year now and only has 70,000.

Mind the Game YouTube channel

Draymond Green show YouTube channel

When he isn't podcasting, LeBron trying to lead the LA Lakers into the postseason. With less than 15 games to go, they sit in ninth place with a 37-32 record. In his age 39 season, LeBron is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Draymond Green wants LeBron James on his podcast

As one of the biggest names in the NBA, LeBron James starting his own podcast has created a lot of buzz. Among those to talk about the decision was Draymond Green.

During a recent episode of his podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward touched on LeBron teamming up with JJ Redick. He admitted he has a bone to pick with the LA Lakers star because he still hasn't been on his podcast.

"I must say I'm a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast and he still hasn't been on the Draymond Green show," Green said. "When it's your own thing you kind of can't say anything so I guess I'll live with it for now."

Following these comments, LeBron ended up responding. He commented on an Instagram post stating that he does intend on being a guest on Green's podcast in the future.

Since launching his podcast, Green has had countless notable guests. Earlier this month, he was joined by Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. Other notable appearances include Paul Pierce, Lisa Leslie, Jamal Crawford and Gilbert Arenas.

Green likely feels slighted by LeBron due to the close relationship they have outside of basketball. Aside from their numerous battles in the NBA Finals, the two stars are still good friends. They are both also represented by the same agency.

With LeBron in the space now, NBA podcasters have some major competition. That said, if he does end up appearing on Green's show, the episode is sure to do big numbers.