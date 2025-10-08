LeBron James points out one key advantage Luka Doncic will have after shedding weight in transformative offseason

The LA Lakers are transitioning to a new era. This might be LeBron James' final season, and they're ready to give Luka Doncic the keys to the franchise.

As such, the former Dallas Mavericks star also has to embrace the challenge of being in the best shape of his career. Judging by his recent appearances and the way he looked at EuroBasket, he's living up to that challenge.

In fact, even LeBron James is impressed by his physical transformation. Talking to Steve Nash on their 'Mind the Game' podcast, the four-time NBA champion gushed about Doncic and how this might help him stay fresh and healthy this season:

“I watched a lot of the Euro basketball this summer too,” James said (Timestamp: 21:06). “He looks a little bit quicker, a little bit more functional. It’s not like Luka’s game is going to change. He’s still going to get 30, 40 [points] But what’s going to change is how he wakes up the next day… ‘Oh man, knee doesn’t bother me.’ … I’m super duper proud of him.”

As good a player as Doncic is, his work ethic and eating habits have been a talking point way too many times. That hasn't done him any favors in terms of stamina and health, either.

But he's still young, and with his talent and better preparation, he could be the best player in the world in no time.

LeBron James is changing his game

Still, Doncic isn't the only one who has to change a couple of things. James might be entering his 23rd year in the league, but he also has to make adjustments to stay relevant and help his team.

With that in mind, he's put a lot of work into his catch-and-shoot game, knowing that he will be playing off the ball more often this season:

"I spent a lot of time on my catch-and-shoot 3-pointers," James said at Media Day. "How can I still be effective on the team where I don't have to handle the ball as much?"

Doncic is better when he has the ball in his hands, and giving up playmaking duties can also take some pressure off James' shoulders. That should help him stay healthy and fresh for the playoffs.

The Lakers are on the outside looking in on championship contenders, but if their two stars are at their best, they should have a chance against anybody.

