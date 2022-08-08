"I said he's never had like what Kobe had that year when he got rid of Shaq" - Former Lakers star believes LeBron James is committed to win championships and not statistic hunting

LeBron James is coming off a statistically strong 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers, despite missing the playoffs for the fourth time in his career. He played 56 regular-season games, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. His best scoring performance from last season was against the Golden State Warriors. He dropped 56 points while shooting 61.3% from the field.

LeBron James has received a share of criticism for chasing statistics. Even more so in his previous season. The LA Lakers struggled to find wins, despite James exploding regularly.

However, former three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas sees things slightly differently regarding how LeBron James operates. He said:

“LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year. He never had that year where he says, ‘Forget everybody, I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because, I said, if he ever did that, who’s stopping him? Maybe that man would average 40 something.”

“I said, he’s never had like what Kobe had that year when he got rid of Shaq.”

LeBron James wears multiple hats on the basketball floor, given his frame and basketball IQ. After returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, having won two championships with the Miami Heat, he gradually became a high-level playmaker.

His vision benefited the players around him. He was required to score and create. However, James has had a say in the players he wants around him.

NBA @NBA



and the defending champion No-look dimes, over the head passes and so much more... Where else can you see LeBron James' RIDICULOUS court vision? #OnlyHere @KingJames and the defending champion @Lakers take on the Clippers opening night - Tuesday, December 22nd on TNT No-look dimes, over the head passes and so much more... Where else can you see LeBron James' RIDICULOUS court vision? #OnlyHere @KingJames and the defending champion @Lakers take on the Clippers opening night - Tuesday, December 22nd on TNT https://t.co/uD3FKh8z9F

Gilbert Arenas furthered his point by saying:

“When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win championships. So, he’s never actually had a selfish year, where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.’”

Gilbert Arenas reminds fans to cherish the years LeBron James has left

LeBron James will enter his 20th NBA season in October, suiting up for the LA Lakers. After a failed experiment in the previous season, James is determined to make things work. Anthony Davis is supposedly making good use of the summer. He is working on getting healthy and dominating on the court again.

Amidst the chaos and expectations surrounding the Lakers organization, most tend to forget what James can do as a 37-year-old. This season will be a crucial year for LeBron James. Gilbert Arenas emphasized the importance of it, saying:

“I said, basketball fans – I want you to really think about what I’m saying and understand it. You better, when you’re watching this LeBron that’s about to come out now – this will be the last time, and the first time you ever see him in this element.”

The LA Lakers seem to have considered the mistakes from last season and have responded by adding a group of young players. These additions will give James enough support for the regular season before he switches gears for the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott