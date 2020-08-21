LeBron James postgame interview: Lakers superstar talks Malcolm X and Anthony Davis' unique skillset in comparison to his ex-teammates

After the LA Lakers' emphatic win over the Portland Trail Blazers, we heard a lot from LeBron James in his postgame interview. LeBron spoke about a wide variety of issues ranging from civil rights activist Malcolm X to his best teammates over his 17-year-long career.

Let us have a look at some of the biggest talking points from LeBron James' postgame interview.

LeBron James' postgame interview was centered around the Malcolm X autobiography he has been reading

In tonight's postgame interview, LeBron James came out holding a copy of 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X'. LeBron James spoke about his admiration for the Civil Rights icon and called him "a very, very smart man" and "a very powerful-minded gentleman". He spoke about the book and said the following:

"It’s him understanding how powerful the negro can be. He uses that word a lot. But we have to unite and we have to be together and we have to stand strong because there’s always going to be obstacles."

LeBron James rued the fact that he never got to meet Malcolm X in person. Like Malcolm X before him, LeBron has also been a central figure in the upliftment of the black community. Throughout his career, he has made various investments in black communities and has supported black-owned businesses.

Lakers' LeBron James on Malcolm X, whose autobiography he is reading for the first time: "A very smart man. His words & what was going on in the 1960s is what's going on today, still. A powerful-minded gentleman. I wish I had the opportunity to meet him."

LeBron James' hometown of Akron, Ohio is the home to the tire company Goodyear. Recently, President Donald Trump called for a ban on Goodyear tires in a tweet. LeBron James spoke about what Goodyear meant to his hometown and said:

"Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but the country and what they represented. It’s an unbelievable brand, unbelievable history. We stand strong and always unite, especially my city."

This is not the first time that LeBron James has spoken against something that President Trump has tweeted out. LeBron has been very vocal about his desire to see change and will be supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections.

LeBron James heaps praise on Anthony Davis after his monster performance in Game 2

LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action for the LA Lakers

LeBron James' postgame interview also featured his comments on fellow Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis, who was instrumental in the LA Lakers' Game 2 victory last night. LeBron James had this to say about AD's skill-set:

"I've had some great teammates in my career. AD is one of those Unicorns and he does things that some of my other great teammates are not capable of doing."

LeBron mentions Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving as the 3 best players he's ever played with

LeBron rated Davis as one of his three best teammates alongside Dwyane Wade and Kyrie Irving, whilst also adding that each of them has a different set of skills. LeBron has won championships with both Wade and Irving. Will LeBron and Anthony Davis continue the trend and win a championship as well?

