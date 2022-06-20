“I miss you Fred!!! Love you and AC.… A Fathers Day to remember FOREVER!” - LeBron James posts an emotional message for the late Cavaliers announcer Fred McLeod

LeBron James posted an emotional message for the former Cavaliers announcer, the late Fred McLeod. James retweeted a six-year-old throwback clip on the eve of Father's Day when the Cavs came back from 3-1 down to beat Golden State in the finals.

Here's what the four-time MVP wrote on Twitter:

"I miss you Fred!!! Love you and AC forever and ever!! A Fathers Day to remember FOREVER!!!"

McLeod and Austin Carr interviewed James after the historic Game 7 win. LeBron was with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, during that conversation. James spoke about the importance of having his kids present for the game, saying:

"I mean, there's no way I couldn't have them here. On Father's Day, a Game 7. For sports history, for Cleveland sports history, man. And I do it for them. I do it for them, and they give me inspiration every night, Fred."

Fred McLeod and Austin Carr were the announcers for the Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James' initial years in the league. It was an emotional moment all around Cleveland six years ago when LeBron led them to a title win.

However, it was especially so for McLeod and Carr, who had seen James from the beginning and always expected big things from him.

LeBron James' heroics in the 2016 title run proved to be crucial for his legacy

LeBron James' numbers, accolades and longevity are enough to support the arguments for his case as the GOAT. However, James may not catch up with Michael Jordan's tally of six NBA titles or five NBA MVPs.

The "King" has played at a high-level, despite inching closer to his 40s, but his impact on team results isn't the same. He averaged 30.3 points per game and could've finished the year with a scoring title.

James wasn't as close to being the league MVP, though. The LA Lakers' dismal record hurt his chances of winning the individual accolade for the fifth time.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



30.3 PPG (his second-most ever)

8.2 RPG

6.2 APG

52% FG



LeBron this season at 37:
30.3 PPG (his second-most ever)
8.2 RPG
6.2 APG
52% FG
Age is just a number

The Lakers seem far from returning to championship status. Several teams have risen to the top, and it may not be easy for LeBron to lead L.A. to new heights again. His championship tally may fall short compared to Michael Jordan. This is a constant argument MJ's supporters have leaned on during debates.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

LeBron on the Warriors after GM6 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



"They f****d up."
LeBron on the Warriors after GM6 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, LeBron's heroics in the 2016 championship run have, to an extent, leveled the playing field regarding the GOAT debate. James' Cavaliers erased a 3-1 deficit against a team that had set the record for most wins in a regular-season campaign (73-9).

LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory
6 years ago today, LeBron scored 18 straight Cavs points with the season on the line.



He finished with one of the most ridiculous NBA Finals statlines ever:

41 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK



He finished with one of the most ridiculous NBA Finals statlines ever:
41 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK
(Game 6, 2016 Finals)

That championship win was as tough as it gets. It will continue to be remembered as a big part of LeBron's legacy even if he fails to win another ring or match Jordan's title tally.

