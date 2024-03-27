LeBron James praises Knicks "one-headed monster" amid injury woes

After making multiple moves to get into the title picture, the New York Knicks are dealing with an array of injuries. Despite this, they've still garnered praise from one of the game's top stars. LeBron James credited New York's top star for his play as of late.

A few weeks ago, LeBron announced that he'd be teamming up with JJ Redick to put out an NBA podcast. Along with covering current topics, they also provide in-depth analysis.

In their second episode, LeBron and Redick get into a discussion about players who are best against t a blitz pick-and-roll coverage. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson got a quick mention, as teams continue to try and force the ball out of his hands.

"He's a one-headed monster right now with the Knicks and they blitzing him and making other guys beat them," LeBron said.

Brunson has been without two co-stars in Julius Randle and OG Anunoby as they deal with injury. Despite this, the first-time All-Star has managed to keep New York in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They are currently in fourth place with a 43-28 record.

With Randle sidelined, Brunson has been tasked with being the main focal point in the offsense. This has resulted in a sizable uptick in production. In the month of February, Brunson averaged 31.9 points and 7.4 assists.

New York Knicks are getting production from supporting cast despite injuries

As LeBron James mentioned, teams are doing everything they can to get the ball away from Jalen Brunson. This has forced the Knicks' supporting cast to step up, which they've done in stellar fashion. Over the past few weeks, multiple players have gone off for big outings.

The most recent role player to have a noteworthy performance is veteran guard Donte DiVincenzo. In their matchup with the Detroit Pistons Monday, he set a franchise record with 11 threes. DiVincenzo ended the night with 40 points in a blowout win.

Due to all the injuries the Knicks are dealing with, Miles McBride is a player who has seen more minutes as of late. He's made the most of this opportunity, showcasing his ability to produce on both ends of the floor.

Along with an impressive defensive outing on Steph Curry, McBride notched 29 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors last week. He followed that up two games later by playing 48 minutes and scoring 26 points against the Brooklyn Nets.

Another role player that deserves shine is Josh Hart. Over the past two weeks, he has recorded a triple-double on two separate occasions.

While defenses don't want Brunson running the show, New York is still managing to make them pay. This impressive play from the supporting cast is a major positive for them with the postseason right around the corner.