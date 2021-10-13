"I knew right away that he could be an NBA player" - LeBron James on LA Lakers rookie Austin Reaves

LeBron James has heaped praise on rookie Austin Reaves after the LA Lakers' preseason loss (99-111) to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Reaves was originally signed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on August 3, 2021. The deal was upgraded to a standard NBA contract on September 27.

Speaking at the post-game conference, James applauded Reaves' all-around play. He said:

"He's an NBA player, and he can play at this level. I watched a lot of film on him when we drafted him and I knew right away that he could be an NBA player and play at this level. His size, shot-making ability, pick-n-roll plays, passing... he's a high-IQ kid and he's got a lot of dog in him too that translates to our game."

With a lot of LA Lakers players sitting out due to injuries, coach Frank Vogel ended up alloting 27 minutes of play time to Austin Reaves.

The 23-year-old recorded 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and one block during the game, impressing the Lakers veterans and the coaching staff thoroughly.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN #Lakers rookie Austin Reaves has fit right in so far in the preseason. #Lakers rookie Austin Reaves has fit right in so far in the preseason. https://t.co/VJ9nKIVlcR

After spending two years at Wichita State, Austin Reaves transferred to Oklahoma in 2019. After going undrafted in 2021, he signed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers in August and has now booked a well-deserved roster spot.

How Austin Reaves can help the LA Lakers during the coming NBA season

Austin Reaves wins possessions for the LA Lakers on both ends of the floor

While still at an early stage, Austin Reaves can fill the shoes of Alex Caruso, who the LA Lakers have let go of.

Reaves carries superhuman instincts for the game, knowing how to cut and space the floor without the ball. He has great passing sense in any half-court set and shoots the ball with confidence.

Also Read

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Austin Reaves with the dime. 🎯 Austin Reaves with the dime. 🎯 https://t.co/Jg8mnNkPi7

Moreover, with Trevor Ariza out for at least eight weeks due to an ankle injury, Frank Vogel could use Austin Reaves for his defensive skillset during the regular season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh