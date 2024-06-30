"LeBron James proved those bloodlines are worth it": Ryan Clark's defends Bronny James, denounces nepotism claims in powerful monologue

LeBron James and his son Bronny James’ agent Rich Paul, were blasted on social media on Thursday. After the LA Lakers landed James Jr. in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, accusations of nepotism ran rampant. Many asserted that the younger James would not have been even in the NBA if not for the four-time MVP and Paul’s influence.

Leading into the event, ESPN analyst Bob Myers reported that Rich Paul had been calling teams not to draft James Jr. According to Myers, Paul told teams that the former Trojan would take his talents to Australia if somebody other than the Lakers picked him.

Only Laker fans were probably not appalled by what had happened behind the scenes. Ryan Clark, on “The Pivot” podcast, defended the LA Lakers franchise cornerstone and Rich Paul for their actions:

“Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers is not about nepotism. It’s about greatness. … LeBron James has no power to hire or draft anyone. Bronny James was drafted because LeBron James is great.

“For everybody that is saying that this is nepotism, I want you to look up the definition because that’s not it. This is greatness. … Bronny James benefits from having the opportunity now to prove he does belong in the NBA ‘cause his father proved that those bloodlines are worth it.”

Cambridge Dictionary describes nepotism as:

“The act of using your power or influence to get good jobs or unfair advantages for members of your own family”

Ryan Clark’s long-winded, albeit powerful monologue, is exactly the definition of nepotism in so many words. He even conceded that LeBron James and Rich Paul manipulated the draft:

“Bron’s the most powerful athlete that’s ever existed in sports. Rich Paul is the most powerful non-owner in the entire NBA. That’s the reason Bronny was drafted. The only people to ever pimp the game like them are Floyd Mayweather and Al Haymon. That’s it!”

So Clark saying James’ “bloodlines” were big reasons for his son getting drafted and that the scenario was pimped is reinforcing what nepotism is about.

Fans troll Ryan Clark for defending LeBron James

Just as LeBron James and Rich Paul were ripped on social media, Ryan Clark was given the same courtesy. Fans did not hold back on X, formerly Twitter:

“Getting drafted because your dad earned it is the definition of nepotism.”

Another fan called out Clark:

“Ryan why are yall so afraid to speak yall minds, im sure bron will still come on your show if not he won’t effect at all…everybody kissing up to the man and the glazing is crazy”

Another fan explained why "King James" waited until after the draft to let LA Lakers know about his opt-out option:

“Lebron James absolutely has power to influence the draft which is why he waited to sign until after the draft”

Even an LA Lakers fan could not agree with Ryan Clark’s way of words:

“Even at the end, you said Bronny got the job because his dad “earned it”. That’s literally the definition of the word nepotism.

“Words have meaning.”

Bronny James has to prove he belongs in the NBA. If he can’t hack it, the critics will have even more ammunition to go after LeBron James and Rich Paul.