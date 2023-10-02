LeBron James proves his football knowledge yet again after getting 11 of his 13 NFL Sunday predictions right

LeBron James knows more about basketball than most people. King James' basketball IQ is on another level. However, he may know a thing or two about other sports as well. He is a NFL regular and makes his game predictions as well. James went 11-2 on his 13 Week 4 predictions for Sunday.

James went on IG Live to discuss a few topics. He also dished out his NFL picks during the live stream. He went 11-2 on his picks for the games that happened Sunday. The only game he didn't predict was the Jacksonville Jaguars-Atlanta Falcons contest in London.

It is an astonishing accuracy, especially for the basketball legend who spends most his time in another league. However, he did pick the games straight up and not against the spread. He hit at an 84.6 percent rate.

The only two games he missed out on were the Baltimore Ravens destroying the Cleveland Browns 28-3 and the Pittsburgh Steelers being routed 30-6 by the Houston Texans.

However, LeBron James could have an excuse for both wrong predictions. The Browns were a homer pick, however, they were without their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. They played rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson who struggled mightily.

The Steelers also lost their starting QB during the game. Kenny Pickett left the game with a leg injury. Mitch Trubisky came in and could not orchestrate a comeback for Pittsburgh.

He also correctly picked the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. He picked the Seattle Seahawks to win against the New York Giants on Monday night.

LeBron James preps for 21st NBA season

LeBron James is entering his 21st NBA season. He seems eager to keep challenging for another title and play at the highest level.

The LA Lakers should exempt the superstar from the new resting rule due to his longevity in the league. He should be able to take games off for load management throughout the season.

James has always claimed he only rests when he is actually injured. He instead rests during games. He mathematically figures out how to get extra rest during the game while on the floor. He also has specific breaks during the game to ensure his legs are ready for late in the season.

It worked out great last year, as James led the Lakers to the conference finals. He averaged a whopping 38.7 minutes per game in the playoffs. The Lakers may need a bit more from Anthony Davis and the other stars, as LeBron James starts his 21st season in the league.