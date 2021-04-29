LeBron James provides hilarious response to fan who calls him 'a big baby'

LA Lakers forward LeBron James provided a hilarious response to a fan who hurled an insulting remark to him during the game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

The fan had told the four-time MVP:

“Hey, LeBron, you’re a big baby."

In response, James imitated an infant and proceeded to 'cry' like one, much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Fan: “Hey LeBron you’re a big baby”



*LeBron starts crying like a baby* 💀 pic.twitter.com/iGp5q84cXx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 29, 2021

The heckler’s insulting words and LeBron James’ response were heard by many in attendance, as a limited number of people were allowed to watch the game at the Capital One Arena. That made the exchange between the two audible and hilarious.

LeBron James and his fan interactions

LeBron James of the LA Lakers reacts after a dunk by Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron James has always had a love-hate relationship with fans on the road. The Wednesday incident was another one of those times when the 17-time All-Star decided to engage with them. Most of the time, the LA Lakers forward is friendly with members of the crowd who are appreciative of him.

On the night, with the LA Lakers playing catch up for most of the game, LeBron James was apparently in no mood to ignore a hater. The Purple and Gold were down by double digits in the fourth quarter against the Wizards, and James could do nothing about it.

Despite a late rally, the Lakers fell 107-116 on the road. Anthony Davis had his best game since he returned from a 30-game layoff, scoring 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field. But that was not enough to prevent his team from slumping to their fourth loss in five games; the LA Lakers are 36-26 on the season now.

Despite the loss, the LA Lakers are still in fifth place in the Western Conference. But they are desperately in need of help, both offensively and defensively, from LeBron James, who has still not fully recovered from a high right ankle sprain he sustained.

According to multiple reports, James is a week or two away from making a return to the court.