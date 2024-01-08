LeBron James pulls up to Clippers-Lakers donning $625 jacket with Nike Waffle Ones

LeBron James had a wonderful birthday last week, and his 70s-themed party got quite a buzz. Dressed with a retro afro wig, James danced to his old-school moves. The LA Lakers power forward also took center stage on Sunday while arriving for LA Clippers game.

Dressed in an off-white t-shirt and matching trousers, LeBron James also wore a sponge sweat zip jacket that perfectly complemented his clean look. The Drawstring hood was crafted with colorful embroidered panels at the hem and cuffs and a zip opening to the front.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only did LeBron rock the grey zip hoodie that goes on sale at $625 on the HBX website, but he also cracked the outfit code with a beautiful pair of Nike Waffle One.

The iconic pair of Waffles comes from Nike's running line. The brand's running heritage-inspired Nike Waffle One is an apt representation of the classic yet sleek design and serves as a perfect option for back-to-school shoes.

The shoes come in multiple colorways from the Nike Waffle line and can be easily found well below $100 in adult sizes on Nike's website.

LeBron James hosted star-studded birthday party

After celebrating his 39th birthday on Dec. 30, LeBron James hosted a massive birthday bash with a 70s party theme, marking a fun departure from the intensity of his NBA season. Sporting an afro wig, James displayed his best '70s dance moves as he gathered high-profile celebrities for the event.

Among the notable guests were Kevin Hart, Beyonce, and Jay-Z, all captured in a video posted on James' Instagram account. The star-studded event transformed into a visual treat, drawing attention and reactions fromfans and fellow celebrities alike, showcasing the glitz and glamour associated with the occasion.

Given his billionaire status and future Hall of Fame induction, the guest list was nothing short of extraordinary. Apart from the mentioned celebrities, singer Adele, musician 2 Chainz and renowned actor Don Cheadle, known for his appearances in the Iron Man movies, were also seen at the party.

The attendance of a diverse range of high-profile celebrities underscored LeBron James' wide-reaching influence and admiration he commands both on and off the court. The gathering was an illustration of the connection James has formed with the entertainment world, making his birthday celebration a star-studded affair.