LeBron James pulls up to NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals in all Louis Vuitton fit with $5,250 LV trainers

In the prime of their season, the LA Lakers are carving out a strong identity on the court, racking up victories one after another. At the helm of this formidable force is none other than LeBron James, leading his team into the In-Season Tournament semifinal against the New Orleans Pelicans. With an unbroken 5-0 run to their credit, the Lakers stand strong.

But the spotlight isn’t solely on the game. LeBron James, a name synonymous with style and skill, made a grand entrance that turned heads on Thursday. Dressed in white and black from head to toe, complete with $5,250 Louis Vuitton trainers, LeBron was the embodiment of luxury and class. The iconic player and the iconic brand, together, made for an unforgettable spectacle. Here is a quick look at his statement look:

LeBron's association with Louis Vuitton goes beyond just sporting their apparel. He has been seen promoting the brand's clothes quite frequently. Additionally, his affinity for the brand is evident in his wardrobe choices, often opting for Louis Vuitton's unique and high-end pieces. The partnership has been mutually beneficial, with LeBron bringing his star power to the brand, and LV adding a touch of luxury to his style.

The collaboration between LeBron and Louis Vuitton has been a hot topic in the fashion world. The NBA star has even been featured in Louis Vuitton campaigns, further solidifying his relationship with the brand. His recent outfit choice ahead of the game was yet another sign of the growing partnership and his preference for the brand's high-quality, stylish offerings.

LeBron James wants to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas

Beyond LeBron James' fashion choices and basketball prowess, he has expressed a keen interest in owning an NBA franchise in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old believes that the city, already a hub for major sports teams and events, would be an ideal location for an NBA team. He said (via Clutch Points):

“You have the Raiders here, you have the Knights here, you have the Aces here, you’ve got F1 coming very soon, All-Star Weekend has been here a few times, you’ve got the NBA Summer League that’s very popular."

"I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that’s going on in this town… I think it’s only a matter of time. And I hope I’m part of that time."

The ambition is not just a passing thought for LeBron James. He reiterated his desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas, calling it the "ultimate goal".

As LeBron continues to dominate on the court, his off-court ambitions hint at an exciting future for the NBA and the city of Las Vegas.